JOHANNESBURG – Despite the crushing 3-1 loss to England in the Test series, South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis believes that over time his young side will only emerge stronger from this rebuilding phase.
South Africa, who were clinical in the first Test at Centurion, winning by 107 runs, suffered consecutive defeats in the next three games as England overpowered them.
After a huge 191-run loss in the final Test at the Wanderers, Du Plessis, whose own form has come under scrutiny, acknowledged the lack of experience of his largely untested side.
“That's the reality of where we sit. We've put some good things in place with the strong, experienced coaching team. We know that, through time, they will guide players,” he said. ”But the experience we are lacking now will also take time.”
Despite former greats Mark Boucher (coach), Jacques Kallis, and Graeme Smith (director of cricket) at the helm, retirements of regular players has left the team unbalanced. The Proteas fielded as many five debutants in the four-match series with a new-look bowling attack. Their batting was poor and the lack of solid first-innings scores hurt them in every game.