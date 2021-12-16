India arrive in South Africa ahead of much-anticipated cricket tour
Johannesburg - The Indian cricket team arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of the three match Test series against South Africa.
The players will head straight to the Irene Country Lodge, which will be their home for the duration of their stay in Gauteng, where they will play the first two Tests of the series at SuperSport Park on Boxing Day and then the Wanderers on January 3.
The tour moves to Cape Town thereafter, for the final Test at Newlands from January 11, which could also be Indian captain Virat Kohli’s 100th.
Thereafter there will be three One-Day Internationals, split between Boland Park in Paarl and Newlands.
India Squad:
Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.
Standby players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
