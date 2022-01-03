India bat first in second Test, Virat Kohli out with back spasm, Duanne Olivier returns to Proteas

Johannesburg - Duanne Olivier made his return to the Proteas Test side for the first time in three years, while Virat Kohli won’t start for India with their captain for the second Test, KL Rahul. winning the toss and choosing to bat on a bright and warm morning here on Monday.

Rahula said that Kohli’s absence was because of a back spasm, with Hanuma Vihari starting. It means Kohli’s 100th Test will no longer be in Cape Town.

Olivier last played for South Africa in 2019 against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha and then took up a Kolpak contract with Yorkshire, which because of Cricket SA’s protocols prohibited him from playing for the Proteas. With Kolpak falling away following Brexit, Olivier, 29, qualifies as an international player for Yorkshire and is eligible to return to the Proteas.

He busted down the door to selection by taking 28 wickets at 11.10 for the Lions in the domestic Four-Day series this season.