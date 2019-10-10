JOHANNESBURG – Kagiso Rabada gave the South Africans something to smile about, claiming the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara 10 minutes before tea on the opening days of the second Test against India in Pune on Thursday.
Until then, it had been another difficult day for the tourists, who struggled with their lines and lengths on a surface which provided plenty of pace and carry in the morning session, but which tapered off as the sun beat down on it through the afternoon.
Pujara’s wicket was Rabada’s second of the innings, after he’d claim Rohit Sharma in the morning. Pujara was trapped on the crease feeling at a lightly fuller ball, which he edged to slip, where South Africa’s captain, Faf du Plessis, did well to catch as he dived to his left.
Pujara scored 58, hitting nine fours and a six, and shared a partnership of 138 for the second wicket with Mayank Argawal.
At tea India were 168/3 with Argawal on 86 and Indian captain Virat Kohli yet to get off the mark.