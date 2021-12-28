India on top thanks to magnificent fast bowling

Centurion — Precision and pace from India’s fast bowlers in a relentless 45 minutes after lunch, saw the tourists take firm control of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday afternoon. South Africa were in deep trouble at tea on 109/5 with Temba Bavuma battling away not out on 31, while Wiaan Mulder had 4.

Earlier India were bowled out for 327, with KL Rahul top scoring with 123, while Lungi Ngidi, took a third Test ‘five-for’ finishing with figures of 6/71. ALSO READ: Lungi Ngidi takes six as SA fight back on third morning of first Test The Indians, in particular Mohammed Shami, used the new ball with surgical precision, to shred the South African top order. It was a wonderful spell from Shami, who targeted the off-stump shaping the ball away from the right hand batters.

Keegan Petersen, who had looked solid in making 15, actually fell to one that drifted into him, and inside edged the third ball after lunch onto his stumps. Aiden Markram was simply taken apart by the 31 year old right arm seamer. The Proteas opener was dropped by wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant in the 10th over when he had 13, but could not escape the vice-like grip Shami had over him. The Indian seamer produced a gem of a ball to end Markram’s misery, angling into the right-hander, and leaving him just enough off the surface, before knocking back the top of off-stump. Rassie van der Dussen had looked all at sea against Jasprit Bumrah and would have been a relieved man when the Indian ace rolled his right ankle in his follow-through and had to leave the field with a sprain. Van der Dussen relaxed a little too much and reached for balls outside off from Mohammed Siraj that were best left alone. One of those he edged to Ajinkya Rahane in the gully after making just three, to leave South Africa at 32/4 in the 13th over.

It would have been worse had KL Rahul hung onto a difficult chance offered by Quinton de Kock first ball, but India’s batting hero, having gotten his left hand to the ball while diving at third slip, spilled the chance. With Bumrah off getting treatment, and Shami’s magnificent spell ending after five overs in which he claimed two wickets for just nine runs, there was some respite for the South Africans. De Kock and Temba Bavuma were understandably watchful but the latter would take advantage when Siraj erred on the full side with his length to unfurl some crisp drives down the ground.

De Kock launched R. Ashwin into the grandstand, as the Proteas gradually started to assert themselves, but then 15 minutes before tea, De Kock played a loose stroke, inside edging an innocuous delivery from Shardul Thakur onto his stumps. De Kock scored 34, as part of a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Bavuma, but the homeside needed so much more. India will have been relieved to see Bumrah take to the field shortly before the tea break, and will be looking to him to try and provide them with a substantial lead by wrapping up the South African tail.