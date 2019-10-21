NEW DELHI – India subjected South Africa to the ignominy of a follow-on and were two wickets away from inflicting a series whitewash on the visitors after dominating day three of the third and final test in Ranchi on Monday.
Replying to India's 497-9 declared, South Africa were all out for 162, conceding a massive first-innings lead of 335 runs.
Asked to follow on, they were equally poor second time round as they slumped to 132-8 at stumps having barely avoided defeat inside three days.
Theunis de Bruyn was unbeaten on 30 after coming in as concussion substitute for Dean Elgar who went for tests after being hit flush on the helmet by an Umesh Yadav delivery.
Anrich Nortje was on five with India closing on a victory which would consolidate their place on top of the World Test Championship table.