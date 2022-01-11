India skipper Virat Kohli holds innings together as Proteas pick up two more wickets

Cape Town — Neither South Africa and India have given an inch in the first two sessions of this tightly-contested final Test at Newlands. Both teams have been unable to take a firm grip on proceedings with South Africa's pacemen reeling in the visitors just as they looked to be getting away. India were 141/4 at the tea interval.

Resuming on 75/2 after the lunch interval, India moved calmy to 95 through a 62-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujura and captain Virat Kohli. But with the clouds still hovering over Table Mountain, South Africa's young left-armer Marco Jansen produced a beautiful delivery that slanted into Pujara from around the wicket. It was a good adjustment of length from the lanky Jansen, who had been too short earlier in the day, and it was good enough to find Pujara's outside edge to dismiss the veteran for 43 (77 balls, 7x4).

India's middle-order has struggled throughout the tour of South Africa and captain Dean Elgar sensed an opportunity by keeping on his spearhead Kagiso Rabada for an elongated spell from the Wynberg End. Rabada answered the call with a superb delivery that was simply too good for Ajinkya Rahane. It pitched on off stump and straightened just enough to tickle the outside edge. Rahane (9) reviewed umpire Marais Erasmus' decision, but the television replays showed the spike and India were reduced to 116/4. The visitors were left to rely on their skipper Virat Kohli, who looked in ominous form at the tea interval on 40 not out. There was a heart-in-mouth moment, though, for all Indian fans when Kohli survived a South African review shortly before the interval.

Proteas wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne was convinced he had caught the Indian captain down the leg side, but the DRS confirmed the ball had missed Kohli’s bat and hit his thigh pad instead. SCORECARD India first innings 141/4 (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 40*, Kagiso Rabada 2/52, Duanne Olivier 1/26)