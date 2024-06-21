India to tour South Africa for four-match T20I series in November

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a four-match T20 International series involving a touring India and the Proteas in November. The series will begin on November 8 at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The next match is scheduled to take place in Gqeberha on November 10 at St George’s Park. The series then moves to the highveld, with SuperSport Park hosting a match on November 13, and Wanderers Stadium hosting the final match of the series on November 15. Tickets go on sale on August 19.

Proteas fast bowler Ottniel Baartman has welcomed the pressure situations that will come South Africa’s way.



📽️: Cricket South Africa pic.twitter.com/gGEbsbV7pz — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) June 19, 2024 ‘Amazing camaraderie’ Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said: “I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams.”

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, said: "India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests." Fixtures: Friday, November 8 South Africa vs India – Kingsmead Stadium

Sunday, November 10 South Africa vs India - St George’s Park Wednesday, November 13

South Africa vs India – SuperSport Park Friday, November 15 South Africa vs India – Wanderers