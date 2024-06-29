India win toss and bat, SA unchanged for T20 World Cup final

India won the toss and chose to bat first, in their T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown on Saturday. Like India, the Proteas did not make any changes to the team that beat Afghanistan in their semi-final in Tarouba on Thursday.

Skipper Aiden Markram again went with two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. Coming into the final, South Africa have won eight out of eight games in this Cricket World Cup while India are unbeaten in seven matches with the other match rained out.

Chasing history The Proteas are bidding to become the first SA senior side to win a Cricket World Cup title, after the Under-19 team achieved the feat in 2014. That team also featured Markram and Kagiso Rabada. Led by Markram, the Proteas advanced to their first-ever final of a Cricket World Cup since South Africa was readmitted to international sport with their semi-final victory over Afghanistan on Thursday. Dating back to the 1992 Cricket World Cup, South Africa had never managed to advance beyond the semi-final stage.