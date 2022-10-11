India win toss and bowl, David Miller becomes third different captain for SA in series

Johannesburg - More illness in the Proteas camp, saw David Miller become the third different captain in their ODI series with India, with home team’s captain, Shikar Dhawan winning the toss and choosing to field in the series decider in Delhi on Tuesday.
Keshav Maharaj, woke up “feeling unwell” and as a precautionary measure, was ruled out of the final ODI, meaning Miller, who has led the team in the T20 format, took over the captaincy.
Maharaj’s misfortune, saw South Africa claim a small slice of cricketing history as the first team to use three different captains in a three-match ODI series.
Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi, who both missed Sunday’s encounter, were feeling better on Tuesday, but the team’s management as a precaution have given them extra time to recover fully.
As a result, the Proteas made three changes to the starting side that was hammered in the second ODI on Sunday, with Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi all starting, in place of Wayne Parnell, Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.
The toss on Tuesday was delayed because of heavy overnight rains, in the Indian capital, which continued into the early morning and left the outfield saturated - with the super sopper being used to help dry the outfield.
Teams:
India - Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.
South Africa - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (capt), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
