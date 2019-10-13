Keshav Maharaj scored a half-century during the third day of the 2nd Test against India. Photo: ANI Photo

MUMBAI - South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the third and final test against India at Ranchi due to a shoulder injury, the country's cricket board said on Sunday. Maharaj injured his right shoulder while fielding during the second day of the second test at Pune but managed to bat in both innings for the touring side, scoring a gritty maiden half-century in the first innings.

South Africa said the bowler had been assessed ahead of the fourth day's play and MRI results showed he would not be fit in time for the final test starting on Saturday.

"An MRI scan revealed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday," South Africa team doctor Ramjee Hashendra said in a statement.

"He was re-assessed this morning, particularly with regards to bowling, and he showed significant discomfort in this latter discipline.