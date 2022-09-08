IOL Sport Show: Proteas v England … who will hold their nerve in series decider?

Cape Town - The Proteas have their destiny in their own hands this weekend when the series-decider against England at The Oval gets underway.
The IOL Sport Show, with host Zaahier Adams and guests Stuart Hess and veteran television and radio commentator Neil Manthorpe, preview what Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar has billed as “the biggest Test I’ve been involved with since I took over as captain.”
The Proteas are, of course, seeking to solidify their place at the top of the ICC Test Championship table.
But the visitors have suffered a setback with senior batter Rassie van der Dussen ruled out with a finger injury.
Hess, as he has been pushing for throughout the series, finally gets his wish with young Lions batter Ryan Rickleton coming into the starting XI.
But Manthorpe believes that Khaya Zondo should be awarded his proper first Test cap too after his “Covid-cap” against Bangladesh at St George’s Park earlier this year.
Manthorpe claims that Zondo, 32, is ready for Test cricket having served his apprenticeship and has the experience not to be overawed by the occasion.
Both guests believe the Test match will be decided by which team scores “enough runs” and not necessarily “a lot of runs” and that the Proteas top-order needs to take responsibility to give their awesome bowling sufficient to work with.
