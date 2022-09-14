IOL Sport Show: Temba Bavuma was sorely missed in England

The IOL Sport Show, with host Zaahier Adams and Independent Media chief cricket correspondent Stuart Hess, break down where it all went wrong for the Proteas and what the future holds for Boucher.

Cape Town - A week in cricket seems like an eternity with the Proteas not only losing the series-decider against England at the Oval, but coach Mark Boucher has also surprised all and sundry with his resignation after the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Hess makes a strong argument that South Africa will hopefully begin to appreciate vice-captain Temba Bavuma’s qualities in the Test middle-order for he was severely missed during the England series.

“We have to remember that one key element was missing here, and that was the vice-captain Temba Bavuma who didn’t play because he was injured,” said Hess.

“Temba Bavuma’s absence just wasn’t filled. In these last 15 months that South Africa has had this turn around in terms of Test cricket, Bavuma has averaged 48. He provides stability and composure in the middle-order which has been absolutely vital to South Africa’s success. He was severely missed.”