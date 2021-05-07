IOL Sports Show: Temba Bavuma ready to build bridges as Proteas captain

CAPE TOWN: "I find myself being able to relate to our black brothers and our white brothers".

That's the bridge that Proteas ODI and T20 captain Temba Bavuma wants to build during his term as leader of the national cricket team.

Speaking candidly on The IOL Sport Show, Bavuma tackles the hard issues that the Proteas face in trying to be a high-performing international sports team on the global stage.

Having been raised in Langa in Cape Town before being schooled at South African College Schools (Sacs) in Newlands and St Davids in Johannesburg, Bavuma has experienced such contrasting "worlds" that it is has empowered him with the tools to lead such a diverse and unique team as the Proteas.

"I can put the emotion aside, and put myself in each person's shoes and really emphasise with them," Bavuma said on the IOL Sport Show.

"I find myself being able to relate to our black brothers and our white brothers. I think sport, as much as we love it, there are a lot of things that can be hard to get your mind around as a player. I think it takes a certain type of perspective to understand it a lot better.

"I think I can draw a lot from my experiences and only take the good from it going forward."

Bavuma, who recently became the latest high-profile South African sportsman to join the Roc Nation family alongside Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has three wishes for South African cricket.

"Win the 2021 T20 World Cup, win the 2022 T20 World Cup and win the 2023 World Cup!" he enthused.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport