Ireland won’t be pushovers after damp start to Proteas ODI series

CAPE TOWN - If there was any hint of complacency within the South African camp ahead of their ODI series against Ireland, the Proteas' first outing on a damp Sunday at Malahide would surely have put those notions to bed now. There wasn't enough time to complete the first full ODI between these two countries on Irish soil since 2007 before the heavens opened up once too many times, but Ireland certainly did enough to show that they will be no pushovers when the sun does indeed stay out long enough.

ALSO READ: Temba Bavuma wants Proteas’ Andile Phehlukwayo to rediscover ’his best cricket’ Temba Bavuma won the toss and inserted the hosts and despite opting to rest Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, the Proteas skipper would have expected his first-choice new ball pairing of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to make the necessary inroads under a cloudy Dublin sky. And although the Ireland opening pair of William Porterfield and Paul Sterling never really landed any heavyweight blows, they survived the opening Powerplay without suffering any nose bleeds either.

Although Rabada (2/43) picked up two wickets and Tabraiz Shamsi collected a scalp in addition to Phehlukwayo's solitary success, the attack lacked genuine penetration in conditions they would have expectee to dominate in. ALSO READ: Records are cool but Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada is focused on the process When the match was eventually called off after the third weather intervention, Ireland's innings was delicately poised at 195/4 with 9.4 overs remaining.