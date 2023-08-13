Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter is set to announce South Africa’s preliminary World Cup squad on Monday. Three players have fallen out of the World Cup conversation in the past year.

A year ago, the Proteas One Day International squad looked a whole lot different to what it currently is. It certainly looked different to what the country anticipates from coach and selector Walter, and most importantly it will also be South Africa’s preliminary squad for the 2023 tournament. Perhaps the biggest difference concerns the injured Keshav Maharaj who, it is speculated, may have a chance to recover in time for the showpiece that will be staged in India from October.

Maharaj was not only South Africa’s number one spinner, but he also added leadership qualities to aid Temba Bavuma, who has not been captain in the format for a long time. Another player who was in the conversation for a spot in the World Cup squad throughout the four-year-long ODI Super League campaign was Janneman Malan. The opening batter has averaged over 50 throughout most of his ODI career, dating from 2020.

The youngster scored his maiden century against Australia in Bloemfontein in his second ODI match, and was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year. A combination of a dip in form and his slow scoring rate in the format, however, were his undoing. Batters Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen have since forced Bavuma to go back to opening the batting alongside Quinton de Kock, and ever since Malan hasn’t been part of the conversation.

It is a similar situation for talented all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Ever since his under-19 days, Mulder has been cooking and has had his opportunities at national level, but he couldn’t perform adequately with the bat, which is what the Proteas needed the most from an all-rounder. Last season, Mulder scored one of his most spectacular hundreds at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, when his domestic side, the Lions, were under the pump to chase a huge total set by the home side, the Warriors.

Mulder arrived at the crease with a well-set Hendricks at the other end, and went on to be the most dominant in the partnership, reaching his century at a ground that has challenged batters the most in the country. To this day, that has not forced Walter to look Mulder’s way, despite the apparent lack of players who possess genuine all-rounder qualities in the current squad.

This has led to Marco Jansen’s run in the format, and although the youngster has not yet grabbed the opportunity with both hands, his natural talent and profile in Indian conditions have put him in the squad as an all-rounder. Alongside Wayne Parnell, Jansen will most likely feature in the preliminary World Cup squad.

Probable Proteas Squad (for Australia series and World Cup) Batters: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks. All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell.