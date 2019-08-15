Aya Gqamane of the Warriors bowls at Senuran Muthusamy of the Dolphins during the 2017/18 Momentum One Day Cup Final. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Dolphins all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy has been handed his maiden call up for the South Africa Test squad that will take on India in a three test series in India in October. The stylish left-handed batsman has been one of the stand out players for the Dolphins in red ball cricket for the past few seasons and his exploits in the white clothing earned his a call-up to the SA ‘A’ squad in 2018.

A player that is rarely out of the game and can contribute equally with both the blade and the ball will be one of three spinners in the Proteas squad along with Dolphins teammate Keshav Maharaj and the returning Dane Piedt.

@Hollywoodbets Dolphins all-rounder @sen_muthusamy has been handed his maiden call up for the @OfficialCSA test squad that will take on @BCCI in a three test series in India in October.



Read more: https://t.co/6qEDpcOmGD#DolphinsCricket 🐬 pic.twitter.com/T0vsfRhasF — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) August 14, 2019

“I am overwhelmed with the selection and all of the messages that I have received,” Muthusamy said. “It is the dream of any cricketer to be selected in your national Test squad and I cannot wait to get to India with the team and hopefully make my debut on this tour.

“We still have the spin camp as well as the SA ‘A’ tour to India so there is plenty of time for me to prepare for the Test series.”

Fellow Dolphins Andile Phehlukwayo and David Miller have been included in the Proteas T20 squad for the three match T20I series against India.

African News Agency (ANA)