Johannesburg - After suffering a mammoth innings and 182-run defeat at the MCG to surrender the series to Australia, Proteas Men’s Test captain Dean Elgar has lamented the inexperience of his team’s batting unit. The Proteas could only muster meagre totals of 189 and 204 - the first time they have passed 200 in eight innings - in response to Australia’s 575/8 declared.

Elgar is the most experienced member of the Proteas batting unit with 80 caps, followed by vice-captain Temba Bavuma’s 52. The remainder of the top six consisting of Sarel Erwee (8), Theunis de Bruyn (12), Khaya Zondo (3) and Kyle Verreynne (12) have a total of 35 caps. Rassie van der Dussen, who has played 18 Tests, was omitted for the Boxing Day Test this past week. “It is not easy at the moment. That was a bit of a hammering,” Elgar admitted post-match. “We have to come up to speed to the intensity Test cricket deserves.

A comprehensive win signed off in a comprehensive manner! #OhWhatAFeeling #AUSvSA | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/aYwiEWpZ9c — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2022 “The inexperience is hitting us hard. We have lost a lot of batters in the last few years. There are opportunities for the newcomers to come out, perform and stake a permanent claim in this batting group and make their spots their own, but inexperience is definitely hurting us at the moment.” Temba Bavuma putting up some fight at the MCG #AUSvSA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2022 The Proteas are missing their regular No 3 Keegan Petersen on this tour of Australia after he suffered a severe hamstring injury in the Cricket SA T20 Domestic Challenge back in November. Equally, Ryan Rickleton, who has been in prolific form back in South Africa, was also not able to tour due to medical reasons relating to his injured ankle.

Both Petersen and Rickleton have also only played 10 and three Tests respectively. South Africa also lost the experienced Quinton de Kock exactly 12 months ago when the wicket-keeper/batter unexpectedly announced his retirement from Test cricket after his 52nd Test against India at SuperSport Park. @ZaahierAdams