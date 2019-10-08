CAPE TOWN – Enoch Nkwe may only be the “interim” team director for the Proteas, but he is hoping that their tour of India will have long-standing benefits for the national team.
It is for this reason that the 36-year-old believes that although his team went down by 203 runs to the hosts in the first Test at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, there were signs the Proteas are on the right track.
“I’m proud of how the boys responded after losing the toss,” said Nkwe. “That can play around with your mind. We showed a lot of character and determination we stretched ourselves.
“I have embraced the situation and my biggest focus is to create a strong foundation. We have worked a lot behind the scenes to help this team grow in the next four years. One thing I want this team to have is the courage to back themselves and not shy away. In the first innings we did that brilliantly.
“My biggest drive is to make a difference in human beings. Right now I’m in this position and I’m grateful for that. It’s not just about the now. It’s important that we define the character of the team in the next couple of months.