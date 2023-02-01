Jofra Archer’s six of the best powers England to win over Proteas in Kimberley

Cape Town — England finally broke their barren run of five consecutive ODI defeats with a 59-run victory over South Africa in the third and final match of the series in Kimberley. Jofra Archer was the talisman with the ball, claiming his maiden ODI five-for, as he finished with 6/40 to help dismiss the Proteas for 287. Archer’s performance will certainly fill the fast bowler with plenty of confidence after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

England had earlier posted 346/7, courtesy of twin centuries from captain Jos Buttler (131) and Dawid Malan (118) as the pair added 232 runs for the fourth wicket. The South African run-chase began in rapid fashion with captain Temba Bavuma once again kickstarting the innings. But unlike the second ODI when Bavuma capitalised on his good start, the skipper’s innings was cut short just when he was starting to put the England bowlers’ under pressure again. Bavuma departed for 35 off 27 balls (5x4, 1x6) with South Africa slipping to 49/1 in the ninth over.

Reeza Hendricks, though, seemed intent to make the most of his recall to the ODI team due to Quinton de Kock’s injury enforced absence, with a composed half-century in his hometown. But unlike Buttler and Malan, Hendricks (52) could not carry the momentum through the innings and departed shortly after reaching the milestone. It was the tale of South Africa’s innings with Heinrich Klaasen also striking a glorious 80 that gave the folk that came out the Kimberley Oval that South Africa may pull off another record chase.

But Klaasen needed greater support from the likes of Aiden Markram (39) and Wayne Parnell (34), who both got starts without capitalising once they were in. Markram, in particular, remains a source of immense frustration with the talented right-hander still not fulfilling his potential in the longer white-ball version of the game. Ultimately, though, South Africa will be pleased with the 2-1 series win over the world champions, but they are still left in a quandary regarding automatic qualification for the World Cup later this year now as Sri Lanka can still pip them to the final spot.

