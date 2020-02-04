Warriors duo Jon-Jon Smuts (pictured) and Lutho Sipamla will make their Proteas ODI debuts in the series opener against England at Newlands on Tuesday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Warriors duo Jon-Jon Smuts and Lutho Sipamla will make their Proteas ODI debuts in the series opener against England at Newlands on Tuesday. The pair are part of a new-look Proteas ODI team ready to put behind them their disastrous World Cup campaign of last year.

Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas for the first time in his new role as permanent ODI captain, having replaced Faf du Plessis last month.

De Kock has already gone one better than Du Plessis by winning South Africa's first toss of the summer, and immediately electing to field in the blazing sun under Table Mountain.

England, meanwhile, will also field two ODI debutants in Tom Banton and Matt Parkinson. The world champions have surprisingly, though, left out both Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid from their starting XI.