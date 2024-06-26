Jonathan Trott says Afghanistan don’t have a history of choking ahead of Proteas showdown

Coach Jonathan Trott believes Afghanistan will go into Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa boosted by "having no scarring, no history" unlike the accident-prone Proteas. Afghanistan will be playing in the last-four of any World Cup for the first time.

South Africa are still without a major global title with just the 1998 Champions Trophy to show for all their endeavours. They have also been accused of "choking" on big occasions. Losing to Australia in the 1999 World Cup semi-finals after a farcical run-out and a blunder in reading the rain rules against Sri Lanka on home turf in 2003 are famously among their catalogue of horrors.

"We go into the semi-final with no scarring or no history with regards to semi-finals. This is uncharted territory for us," said Trott, the former Ashes-winning England batsman who was born and raised in South Africa. "We're just going to go out there and give it our all. There's no preconceived ideas on it all, or history of failure or success in semi-finals in past years. "For us it's a new challenge and I think that makes us dangerous in the semi-finals as a side with nothing to lose and obviously a lot of pressure on the opposition."

South Africa have defeated Afghanistan in their only two other T20 meetings - by 59 runs at Barbados in the 2010 T20 World Cup and 37 runs in Mumbai six years later. The Proteas have won all seven matches they have played at this World Cup but have teetered on the edge of embarrassment more than once. In the first round, they defeated the Netherlands by four wickets after being 12/4 at one stage chasing just 104 to win.

A four-run win over Bangladesh followed before they avoided what would have been a seismic shock in a one-run victory over Nepal. In the Super Eights, they squeezed past defending champions England by just seven runs.

The celebrations hit the streets of Jalalabad, Khost and Paktia in Afghanistan 🤩



📷: @ACBofficials #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I1DFD9KsNd — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2024 Afghanistan were defeated by 47 runs at the hands of India in their second round opener before a stunning 21-run victory over Australia.

They sealed their place in the last-four with a nail-biting eight-run victory against Bangladesh on Monday. Trott said it felt "surreal" to have led Afghanistan into the semi-finals. The 43-year-old has certainly developed close bonds with the team since taking over as coach in July 2022.

After the rain-hit win over Bangladesh in Saint Vincent he was carried off on the players' shoulders. "When I took over, I was astounded by the talent that I saw," added Trott. "There was a certain rawness to it all and no real structure to how the game was played or thought about.