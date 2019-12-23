JOHANNESBURG – Jonty Rhodes will headline a strong SA Veterans squad at the Over-50 World Cup to be played in Cape Town in March next year after the 16-man squad was announced yesterday.
Rhodes is one of six Protea internationals selected while 15 of the squad have played either first-class or List ‘A’ cricket. Dave Callaghan, Louis Koen, Pieter Strydom, Alan Dawson and Henry Williams all represented South Africa at Test or ODI level and will be doing so again next year.
The squad will be coached by another cricket legend, Allan Donald, who might also have been playing had he not been carrying a mountain-bike induced shoulder injury during trials.
“It is a huge honour and one I never imagined would happen again,” said Rhodes who played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for his country.
“Another chance at a World Cup after my career ended at the 2003 event…it is super exciting. It’s a first World Cup for most of the guys but, for me and Dawsey, who was also part of the 1999 squad, it’s another chance to try and win one!”