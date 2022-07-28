Jos Buttler finally wins a toss for England and inserts Proteas in second T20I

Cape Town - England captain Jos Buttler finally won a toss and inserted the Proteas in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday evening.
It was the England’s skipper’s first correct call in eight attempts. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning an absolute run-fest in Bristol on Wednesday evening and will be looking to close out the series.
"We like to try and chase if we can, different dimensions here, want to have a look with the ball.”
"It's about reading the conditions and being adaptable," Buttler said.
The Proteas, meanwhile, will be aiming for an improved performance, especially with the ball and in the field, and hope that new batting sensation Tristan Stubbs can show Bristol was no fluke.
"We would have bowled as well, a big boundary on one side, hopefully we can use it well,” said Proteas stand-in skipper David Miller.
Both teams are unchanged with the Proteas giving Rilee Rossouw another run to show his worth.
Teams
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley.
