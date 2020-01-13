CAPE TOWN – The closing of one door allows the opportunity for a host of new doors to open.
That is the way JP Duminy is viewing his official retirement from all cricket this week. After retiring from Test cricket in 2017, and closing off his international career after last year's World Cup, Duminy will now pour his energies into focusing on the next chapter of his life.
Duminy enjoyed plenty of success post World Cup where he was named MVP at the Canadian Premier League and played a pivotal role in helping the Barbados Tridents to the Caribbean Premier League title.
However, after taking on a "mentor" role with the Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League due to an injury on the eve of the tournament, and thoroughly enjoying the value he provided in guiding the Rocks to their inaugural MSL championship, Duminy believes that his true value now lies in his input lies inside the dressing room and not out on the field anymore.
"My drivers have always been if there is a purpose. When it came to South Africa there was a higher purpose and the kids that look up to you. My ambition is to make it known to younger players about that responsibility. It is great to be free and young, but to also be aware of what you do has consequences. "With great power comes great responsibility". And playing international cricket you had a degree of purpose.