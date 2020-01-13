JP Duminy calls it a day from all cricket









CAPE TOWN – The closing of one door allows the opportunity for a host of new doors to open. That is the way JP Duminy is viewing his official retirement from all cricket this week. After retiring from Test cricket in 2017, and closing off his international career after last year's World Cup, Duminy will now pour his energies into focusing on the next chapter of his life. Duminy enjoyed plenty of success post World Cup where he was named MVP at the Canadian Premier League and played a pivotal role in helping the Barbados Tridents to the Caribbean Premier League title. However, after taking on a "mentor" role with the Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League due to an injury on the eve of the tournament, and thoroughly enjoying the value he provided in guiding the Rocks to their inaugural MSL championship, Duminy believes that his true value now lies in his input lies inside the dressing room and not out on the field anymore. "My drivers have always been if there is a purpose. When it came to South Africa there was a higher purpose and the kids that look up to you. My ambition is to make it known to younger players about that responsibility. It is great to be free and young, but to also be aware of what you do has consequences. "With great power comes great responsibility". And playing international cricket you had a degree of purpose.

I am young enough to play and still earn money from the franchise game, but I am lacking a strong purpose with that. I played CPL and Canadian Premier League. I found at the CPL there is hunger for young players to seek out older players. I don't know what's next. I had to take a bold step of closing a door before I could open the next door."

The 46-Test veteran and still South Africa's leading run-scorer in T20 International cricket harbours no regrets of a career that possibly promised greater heights at the beginning.

"The journey ebbed and flowed, but there is 100% no regrets. The standout is more about impact and relations developed over the years, particularly with the players. That is something I will always hold dear.

"It's been a journey where I doubted myself countless times and also had unbelievable moments. It is these moments that have built me into who I am today.

"People will look at my career and question of "what if?" In regards to the talent I have. I don't think it has been due to lack of effort put it. I am truly chuffed by the opportunities that I have been given, but it's now all about looking forward and what's still in store for me."

Duminy is not entirely sure in which direction the wind will blow him, but he will be behind the microphone at the ICC Under-19 World Cup set to be held in South Africa later this month.

It is not by chance that he will commentating at the Junior World Cup for it is the youth that gets Duminy excited.

"I am still trying to work that out but there is a big drive to be involved in the game and give back to the development of the game. If you had to ask me what I would like to get into next? It would be the pipeline. That needs to be mapped out and speaking to the relevant parties and if they see me working down those lines.

I think starting the Foundation five years ago has always been a driver and seeing people develop."

