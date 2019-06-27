JP Duminy is expected to return to the Proteas line-up on Friday after David Miller was ruled out with a groin injury sustained in the loss to Pakistan. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Images

DURHAM – It might not mean much in the harsh realities of cut-throat professional cricket, but JP Duminy was genuinely apologetic for South Africa’s dismal World Cup campaign here in England and Wales. Duminy played the first three matches before being dropped for the Windies clash in Southampton, and could only look on as his teammates floundered onwards.

“I think it will be amiss of me not to mention how disappointed we are, particularly letting all our fans down back home.

“We obviously want to apologise to the public and the South African fans for letting them down.

“You know when you represent your country, it is always a proud moment and you understand that you represent 50, 60 million people, that is a proud moment in itself,” Duminy said ahead of the dead-rubber clash against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Stadium in Durham.

“When you put in performances like that, you know, you in a way almost feel ashamed of that.

“The most disappointing part has been our team performance, and it’s been pretty dismal from our part. And we wish we could point out one thing that, or the reason why we haven’t performed, you know.”

It would have been particularly galling for Duminy to watch too, as there will not be another opportunity to set it right.

The 35-year-old will be retiring from ODIs after this World Cup, and could in all likelihood finish on 199 caps.

“The last thing I would have thought is playing the first three games and being left out, particularly after a retirement call. But that’s the nature of the beast, you know. You’re never guaranteed a selection,” he said.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me, you know, wanting to end off on a real high in terms of international one-day cricket, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.

“And I think the important thing for me is when you reflect post-World Cup as to see where I could have done better, but also you’re kind of in a space of awe.

“Why I say that is because you are sort of looking back not only on a World Cup, you are looking back on a 15-year career, and that’s something that I’m very proud of and very grateful for,” Duminy added.

The left-hander is expected to return to the Proteas line-up on Friday in the middle-order after David Miller was ruled out with a groin injury sustained in the loss to Pakistan at Lord’s last Sunday.

* Follow all the #CricketWorldCup action here.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook