Junior Dala and Charl Langeveldt to miss Proteas' Sri Lanka tour due to Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - Lions fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has replaced Junior Dala in the Proteas ODI squad for the tour to Sri Lanka due to the Sri Lankan government’s Covid-19 protocols. Dala, 31, recently tested positive for Covid-19 along with bowling coach Charl Langeveldt at a national training camp. Both Dala and Langeveldt have since tested negative for Covid-19, but due to the Sri Lankan government’s regulations that nobody may enter the country within 21 days of testing positive; the duo will have to remain at home.

Langeveldt will be replaced in the tour party by Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi. Twenty-three-year-old Sipamla has played two Test matches, five ODI’s and nine T20Is previously for the Proteas, but was overlooked for the recent tours to the West Indies and Ireland. He was instead sent with the South Africa A side to Zimbabwe, where he performed credibly by picking up six wickets at an average of 16.33 in the three matches played.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes his team's ability to adapt the conditions in Sri Lanka will hold the key to victory. "The main thing for us is to be successful in those conditions. In terms of our preparations we will try to acquaint ourselves with the conditions and play in those conditions," Bavuma said. "We obviously expect conditions to be in their favour, their slower bowlers, their spinners. We can’t prepare for the heat and humidity. Playing in Sri Lanka is not an easy task. Whether it's red-ball or white-ball cricket. "

Revised Proteas ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams. Proteas T20 Squad