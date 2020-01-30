CAPE TOWN – South African cricket plunged deeper into the quagmire on Thursday when the Junior Proteas slumped to mammoth 105-run defeat to Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom
Following the disappointment of the senior Proteas Men’s team in the recent series against England, the U-19 team's lacklustre performance in their quarter-final showed that the problems within the South African game runs deep.
Lawrence Mahatlane’s side were set to a competitive 262 for victory, but it proved way too much as the host nation replied with a paltry 157. The national epidemic of succumbing to high-quality spin was once again exposed with Bangladesh left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan routing the Junior Proteas with figures of 5/19.
Only No 4 Luke Beaufort offered any form of resistance with a solid 60 off 91 balls, but the strongly-built right-hander ultimately too succumbed to Rakibul.
