TheSA U-19's lacklustre performance today showed that the problems within the South African game runs deep. Photo: @OfficialCSA on twitter CAPE TOWN – South African cricket plunged deeper into the quagmire on Thursday when the Junior Proteas slumped to mammoth 105-run defeat to Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom Following the disappointment of the senior Proteas Men’s team in the recent series against England, the U-19 team's lacklustre performance in their quarter-final showed that the problems within the South African game runs deep. Lawrence Mahatlane’s side were set to a competitive 262 for victory, but it proved way too much as the host nation replied with a paltry 157. The national epidemic of succumbing to high-quality spin was once again exposed with Bangladesh left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan routing the Junior Proteas with figures of 5/19. Only No 4 Luke Beaufort offered any form of resistance with a solid 60 off 91 balls, but the strongly-built right-hander ultimately too succumbed to Rakibul. .@jpduminy21 with the Junior Proteas at practice yesterday! #SAvBAN #U19CWC #FutureStars



pic.twitter.com/j5IBcDi0f7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 30, 2020

“We lost it with the bat,” Junior Proteas captain Bryce Parsons said. “We struggled against spin in the middle overs again. It has been a problem for us throughout. We wanted to keep wickets in hand, but unfortunately we lost wickets at regular intervals.”

South Africa had started well through their pacemen Gerald Coetzee and Achille Cloete, but the Bangladeshi batsmen simply absorbed the pressure before cutting loose later on.

Opener Tanzid Hasan set the tone with a superb innings of 80 off just 84 balls (12x4). The dashing left-hander showed great maturity at the crease, and laid the platform for the middle-order to maintain the impetus.

This was done brilliantly by Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain as the pair both struck timely half-centuries. Hridoy was dismissed for 51, but Shahadat laced the South African bowlers at the death to remain unbeaten on 74 off just 76 balls (7x4, 1x6).

It's all over at the JB Marks Oval. Bangladesh seals this #U19CWC Super League Quarter-final by 104 runs as Khumalo is run out for 0.



Rakibul Hasan finishes with leading figures of 5/19.



Bangladesh advance to the semi-final. Commiserations to the #SAU19s. #SAvBAN #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/r3OzRMMEp8 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 30, 2020

Although the South African bowlers were primarily economical, they did not possess the strike-power to get amongst the Bangladeshi batsmen to create any form of pressure.

In contrast, the Junior Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals and could not develop partnerships to give them a chance of hauling in the Bangladeshi total.

The loss of skipper Parsons, bowled by Rakibul for just seven, was a devastating blow for the South Africans as the captain had been their form batsmen of the tournament thus far.

Cricket South Africa’s acting Director of Cricket Graeme Smith will surely need to launch an investigation into the reasons behind the poor performances of this Junior Proteas side, who have now lost to Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the ICC U-19 World Cup and only beaten the likes of Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

