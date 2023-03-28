Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi all back as Proteas bowl first in T20 series-decider against the West Indies

Gqeberha — Aiden Markram decided to bowl first in the third and final T20 international against the West Indies on Tuesday. The Wanderers is famously known for being a good chasing ground, which motivated the Proteas to bowl first.

With Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi all back in the playing XI on Tuesday, it only made sense to send the West Indies in to bat first. South Africa have also gone for Bjorn Fortuin over the experienced Tabraiz Shamsi. Captain, Markram, cited Fortuin's superior batting ability, but it might also be influenced by Fortuin's vast experience of bowling at “The Bullring” for the Lions. Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen also missed out, as Wayne Parnell kept his spot as SA's number one all-rounder in white-ball cricket.

The West Indies made two changes to their eleven. All-rounder Odean Smith and spinner Akeal Hosein were left out in favour of Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph. Proteas Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph @iamongamagcwabe