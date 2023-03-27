Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje return for Proteas’ crucial ODI series against the Netherlands

The Netherlands ODI series is of utmost important for South Africa, they need to win the series to avoid being the first Proteas team to play the World Cup qualifiers.

Gqeberha — Rob Walter has selected a strong 15-man squad that will take on the Netherlands in a must-win One-Day International series.

Walter has made it clear that the Netherlands series is a priority, hence the inclusions of all the big players in the ongoing T20 International series against the West Indies. Walter needs his big guns ready to fire against the Dutch.

Walter paused the experiment of Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton in ODI cricket. The youngsters missed out on selection for the Netherlands series as Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje return to the squad after being rested in the West Indies ODI series.

“We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players we can get the job done,” Walter said.