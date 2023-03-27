Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje return for Proteas’ crucial ODI series against the Netherlands

Gqeberha — Rob Walter has selected a strong 15-man squad that will take on the Netherlands in a must-win One-Day International series.
The Netherlands ODI series is of utmost important for South Africa, they need to win the series to avoid being the first Proteas team to play the World Cup qualifiers.
Walter has made it clear that the Netherlands series is a priority, hence the inclusions of all the big players in the ongoing T20 International series against the West Indies. Walter needs his big guns ready to fire against the Dutch.
Walter paused the experiment of Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton in ODI cricket. The youngsters missed out on selection for the Netherlands series as Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje return to the squad after being rested in the West Indies ODI series.
“We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players we can get the job done,” Walter said.
All the records that were broken in the Proteas record chase against the Windies
WATCH: ‘That’s the Quinny I know,’ says Reeza Hendricks on Quinton de Kock’s maiden T20I ton
438 vibes! Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks power Proteas to record T20 win over West Indies
Johnson Charles smashes a brilliant century as West Indies set Proteas a big target
Moseki: Everyone consulted about CSA’s new domestic structure
Proteas win the toss and bowl as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen return
The matches, which form part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, will be contested at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday, before DP World Wanderers Stadium plays host to the annual Betway Pink Day on Sunday.
Proteas squad
Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
IOL Sport