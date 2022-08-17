Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Kagiso Rabada back to lead attack as Proteas bowl first against England at Lords

Kagiso Rabada returned to the Proteas attack for the first Test against England at Lords. Photo: John Walton/PA WIre/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Proteas captain Dean Elgar has won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Test against England at Lord’s on Wednesday morning.

Kagiso Rabada has passed his fitness test and returns to the Test line-up since February. He is joined by IPL players Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, who all missed the home series against Bangladesh.

“The overhead (conditions) play a big part in that (the toss) but we were undecided coming here today. But nothing to do with what they've (England) done in the past, more to do with the conditions. KG has pulled up 100%,” Elgar said at the toss.

England captain Ben Stokes admitted they would have bowled first too.

“We would have bowled first as well. Very lucky to have him (James Anderson at 40). Incredible ambassador for the game, for fast bowlers, to show he can do what he does at his age. I can't see him stopping, he looks as young as ever,” Stokes said.

TEAMS FOR LORD’S

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt.) Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

@ZaahierAdams

