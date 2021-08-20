Kagiso Rabada draws inspiration from LeBron James and Michael Jordan in starting new business venture

JOHANNESBURG – Kagiso Rabada, said he drew inspiration from the likes of international stars like Lebron James, Michael Jordan and Roger Federer, in establishing a talent agency that he hopes will assist athletes and artists in maximising their earning potential. Rabada is the face of KGR Sports and Entertainment, which will be targeting not just other athletes, but artists too, and assisting them with commercial opportunities and building relationships with corporates.

“Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, Lebron James...a lot of athletes overseas leverage off the commercial space,” Rabada said on Friday. “They look after their craft and that gains them the leverage to do magnificent work commercially. Michael Jordan’s collaboration with Nike is still strong to this day and Lebron James’s commercial value is something he just keeps building.” ALSO READ: On a new wicket: Kagiso Rabada sets up a new sports management agency under his own name South Africa’s sports and entertainment landscape is dotted with agents and management companies, and while some have expertise from former sportsmen – former sprinter Leroy Newton being one example – KGR is unique in that Rabada, is still active on the field and still has a big part of his career ahead of him.

“I don’t plan to just sit around doing nothing (after retirement). There is some valuable experience to be gained...brand partnerships and the commercial space is something I’d like to understand deeper, for myself and for any other athlete or artist that would like to come on board. It’s an interest of mine and something I’ve wanted to explore.” South Africa’s premier fast bowler, saw his role, for now as one in which he’d provide guidance and opinion from an athlete’s perspective. “My personal experience is the craft of the artist, the craft of an athlete, that is what we are going to prioritise, because without that, you can’t actually do anything off the field.” “If I didn’t look after my craft, then this wouldn’t be a viable option to start KGR. Forming the network, and strengthening the relationships globally, would be where we have the leverage. You have an athlete and manager in Ashley Kotzin (the CEO of Forwardzone) who is vastly experienced, who athletes, and other artists can draw information from.”

For now, Rabada is both the face and sole client of KGR, but while he recognises the need to sign players and artists, he says there is no rush to do so. “We are looking for longevity, hence we’re not rushing anything at the moment. The team is looking to maximise what I have at the moment, but at the same time we are looking for potential clients.” “We are not here for a quick buck. If we were here to gain people quick bucks, we would just be everywhere, and would have tried to sign a lot of players by now,” said Rabada. His focus remains cricket, and the two day training camp the national men’s team will be holding in Potchefstroom starting on Sunday. They will head to Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a limited overs tour, that will see the Proteas play three ODIs, and three T20 Internationals next month.