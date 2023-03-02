Kagiso Rabada inspires Proteas to victory over West Indies in first Test

Gqeberha — Kagiso Rabada put on another fast bowling masterclass at SuperSport Park in Centurion as he picked up his 13th five-wicket haul in Test matches and yet again won a Test match for South Africa. The 27-year-old took the all-important wicket of Jermaine Blackwood, who's score of 79 runs off 93 balls included twelve fours and a solitary six, when Aiden Markram held on to the catch at second slip, giving Rabada a hard-earned five-for.

SEE ALSO: Proteas on the brink of victory in the first Test after Kagiso Rabada rips into West Indies Blackwood was the only West Indies batter that showed real fight and application in the second innings as the visitors looked to chase down 247 runs to win. Marco Jansen (2/33) did not take the new ball in the second innings but the youngster came on first change and struck twice in his first over. Jansen removed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and all-rounder Roston Chase to put South Africa in a commanding position.

Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje chipped in with a wicket apiece to further take the game away from the West Indies but it was Rabada who landed the killer blows for the home side. SEE ALSO: Proteas on top against West Indies despite another batting collapse Having gotten to his 13th five-for, Rabada set Kemar Roach up beautifully and bowled a straight enough delivery to trap Roach LBW to finiah the game in style.

Rabada finished with figures of 6/50 and saw South Africa win their first Test match of the year. This victory is also the first in six consecutive Test matches. Scorecard South Africa first innings: 342 all out (Markram 115, Joseph 5/81)

West Indies first innings: 212 all out (Reifer 68, Nortje 5/36) South Africa second innings: 116 all out (Markram 47, Roach 5/47) West Indies second innings: 153 all out (Blackwood 79, Rabada 6/50)