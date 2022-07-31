Kagiso Rabada, Klaasen out as England bowl in T20 decider against the Proteas

Johannesburg - England won the toss, with their captain, Jos Buttler choosing to bowl in the series deciding T20 encounter against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.
The Proteas made two changes to the side that played in the first two matches of the series, one of them enforced, with Anrich Nortje, replacing Kagiso Rabada, who according to captain David Miller has an ankle injury. The other change was tactical, with Aiden Markram replacing Heinrich Klaasen. It's the first time Markram has played a T20 match for the Proteas since facing England in the last Group game at the World Cup in Sharjah last year.
Markram's presence gives South Africa an extra bowling option, which Miller said would be valuable.
Meanwhile, Buttler confirmed that the left arm seamer David Willey would start in place of Richard Gleeson, with Buttler explaining that change was a tactical one.
TEAMS
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
England: Jos Buttler (capt), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Adile Rashid, David Willey.
