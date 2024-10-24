Kagiso Rabada leads Proteas to thumping victory in first Test against Bangladesh

Kagiso Rabada helped thrust the Proteas to a seven-wicket victory in the first Test over Bangladesh, in Mirpur, on Thursday. With Bangladesh resuming their second innings on 283/7 on day four, they were bundled out for 307 as Rabada took two of the remaining wickets to end with with excellent figures of 6/46.

The last wicket to fall was that of Mehidy Miraz who top scored with 97, removed by Rabada as the leader of the Proteas sent down a back of a length delivery which the Bangladeshi batter could only succeed in hitting to Wiaan Mulder who took the catch. It left a tricky 106 to win in the fourth innings with almost two days remaining, as the Proteas came in to bat.

Keshav Maharaj breaks the Jaker and Miraz partnership 😏![CDATA[]]>🎯



Bangladesh are 250/7 👇



📺 Stream #BANvSA on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/kmgw6nXzfL — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 23, 2024 Proteas openers in a hurry Openers Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram came in determined to knock off the runs quickly. De Zorzi in particular played a number of aggressive shots with some fancy footwork on his way to 41 from 52, before he was caught at long on by Hasan Mahmud off the bowling of Taijul Islam.

Before that, Markram was bowled by Islam as the Proteas skipper played around a delivery which didn’t spin as he left the middle with 20 from 27. With over 60 still needed for the win, Bangladesh may have felt a glimmer of hope. Once De Zorzi departed though, Tristan Stubbs played a measured, but typically attacking, knock as he ended unbeaten with 30 from 37 as he led the Proteas to victory. It was a Test victory set-up by a magnificent century by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, a good all-round performance from Mulder and Rabada who set the tone at the start of the clash before he ended with a nine-wicket match haul.