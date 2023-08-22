Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is turning his vision of unearthing fast bowling talent across South Africa into reality as KGR Sport hosted their first fast bowling academy event at the Wanderers over the weekend. From the moment Rabada shot through the ranks under Geoffrey Toyana at the Lions, there were no questions or doubts about his talent. From getting a T20 International debut in 2014, to becoming a fully fledged all-format player in 2015 at only 20, Rabada knows how to turn talent and potential into a successful career.

The 28-year-old Rabada told Independent Media that his vision motivated him into setting up his own academy. “What motivated me was the vision to unearth and inspire fast bowling talent across the country and see how far we can go with it," said Rabada. "It’s been a great start so far.” In a developing country such as South Africa, players need as much assistance and exposure as possible and that is exactly what KGR Sport brought.

“The bigger picture is to look after players holistically,” said Rabada. “Not only focusing on one aspect but looking around and seeing what could contribute the most to them. “Also, securing them for the rest of their lives. Making sure that they have those plans and helping them set up lifelong plans.”

The young men and women who participated ranged in age from 18 to 21, enjoying input from some of the best coaches in the country and receiving valuable feedback on their run-ups, accuracy and overall fast-bowling techniques. They also received support covering the mental and tactical aspect of the game. Rabada will this week begin preparing for Australia, who the Proteas host from next week in T20 and ODI series ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India in October.

T20 SERIES (all games at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead) First T20: August 30 @ 6pm Second T20: September 1 @ 6pm