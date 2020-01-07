CAPE TOWN – South Africa batting coach Jacques Kallis is excited at the prospect of the second test against England ending in a draw or a win for either team in what should be a thrilling final day on Tuesday.
The home side went to the close of day four on 126 for two, chasing what would be a test record 438 for victory on a pitch that has flattened out over the previous two days.
He admitted that their main aim during the day would be survival, but added the home side would reassess their situation at tea -- if they get that far.
"All three results are probably possible," Kallis, who is South Africa’s leading run-scrorer in tests, told reporters. "It will be a tough ask to chase it down to be brutally honest, but we are not ruling it out.
"We will just bat normally and have a look at tea to see where we are. First we must just try and face as many balls as we can."