Keegan Petersen and Janneman Malan earn national contracts from Cricket South Africa

Johannesburg — Keegan Petersen and Janneman Malan have earned national contracts from Cricket SA on Friday for the first time.

The pair who played prominent roles for the Proteas in this summer’s Test and One-Day International successes against India, were given contracts for the 2022/23 season. The contracts were handed out to 16 players, although somewhat surprisingly, Marco Jansen, who played both ODIs and Tests this summer, was not a recipient.