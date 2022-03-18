Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Keegan Petersen and Janneman Malan earn national contracts from Cricket South Africa

FILE - South African batsman Keegan Petersen was named man of the series after they won the third test match against India by 7 wickets at Newlands in Cape Town. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg — Keegan Petersen and Janneman Malan have earned national contracts from Cricket SA on Friday for the first time.

The pair who played prominent roles for the Proteas in this summer’s Test and One-Day International successes against India, were given contracts for the 2022/23 season. The contracts were handed out to 16 players, although somewhat surprisingly, Marco Jansen, who played both ODIs and Tests this summer, was not a recipient.

Cricket SA said in a statement on Friday that “players selected for the Proteas during the 2022/2023 season who are not contracted, can qualify for a performance-based National Contract upgrade.”

The list of women’s players to be granted national contracts for next season will be announced after the World Cup.

CSA Contracted players:

Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

IOL Sport

ProteasCricket

