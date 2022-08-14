Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khaka receive top accolades at CSA Awards

Johannesburg — Keshav Maharaj was on the point of tears as he celebrated being named Cricket SA’s Player of the Year. In a very low budget show, that was broadcast on SuperSport on Sunday evening, and lacked colour or any iota of razzmatazz, Maharaj in a short video clip — most likely made in England where he is on tour with the Proteas — thanked his family for their support over the course of his career.

“I almost broke down in tears,” said the 32-year-old. “It is one of the highest moments of my career and one of the most humbling. It’s an honour and a privilege not just for me, but my family back home who have made many sacrifices to help get me here.” Maharaj had a string of highlights in the last year, that included a Test hat-trick against the West Indies and then he finished the last international season by picking up back-to-back seven wicket hauls against Bangladesh. He also captained the Proteas to a T20 series win in Sri Lanka, and has rapidly assumed a critical role in the team across all three formats.

Ayabonga Khaka was named Women’s Player of the Year after picking up 31 wickets in her last 20 One-Day Internationals. Although less successful in the T20 format, she has become a reliable and essential part of one of the most potent bowling attacks in the women’s game. Both Maharaj and Khaka were recognised by their peers and received the respective Players’ Player of the Year awards. The period under judgement started in June 2021, and for the men’s team encompassed the tours to the West Indies, Ireland, Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup and the 2021/22 season, which included home series against India and Bangladesh and the two Tests in New Zealand.

Kagiso Rabada was named Test Player of the year, after playing starring roles in South Africa’s series wins against West Indies, India and New Zealand, picking up 41 wickets in those seven matches. Aiden Markram received the T20 Player of the Year, while Janneman Malan, was named One-Day Player of the Year. The was a somewhat awkward award too for Lizelle Lee, who recently quit the Proteas after falling out with Cricket SA over its fitness demands. Lee, was named T20 Player of the Year, while Laura Wolvaardt’s stellar performances at the Women’s World Cup, where she finished as the fourth highest run-scorer, saw her named ODI Player of the Year.

On the domestic front, Central Gauteng Lions seamer, Sisanda Magala picked up three awards, including the best One-Day Player and the Players’ Player of the Year crowns. CSA AWARD WINNERS 2021/22 PROFESSIONAL AWARDS - NATIONAL

GENERAL CATEGORIES THE BEST DELIVERY FUELLED BY KFC - Harmer to Shanto MAKHAYA NTINI POWER OF CRICKET AWARD - Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA FANS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR – David Miller MEN'S CATEGORIES INTERNATIONAL MEN'S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR - Marco Jansen

T20 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Aiden Markram ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Janneman Malan TEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Kagiso Rabada

SA MEN'S PLAYERS' PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Keshav Maharaj SA MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Keshav Maharaj WOMEN'S CATEGORIES

MOMENTUM WOMEN'S T20 INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Lizelle Lee MOMENTUM WOMEN'S ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Laura Wolvaardt SA WOMEN'S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Ayabonga Khaka

SA WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Ayabonga Khaka PROFESSIONAL AWARDS - DOMESTIC CSA UMPIRES' UMPIRE OF THE YEAR - Allahudien Paleker

CSA UMPIRE OF THE YEAR - Allahudien Paleker DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON - Mitchell van Buuren (Imperial Lions) SACA MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD - Sisanda Magala

DIVISION 1 COACH OF THE SEASON - Mandla Mashimbyi (Momentum Multiply Titans) DIVISION 2 COACH OF THE SEASON - Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat) T20 KNOCK OUT COMPETITION PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT - Rilee Rossouw (ITEC Knights)

T20 CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON - Pieter Malan (Gbets Rocks) DIVISION 1 4-DAY DOMESTIC SERIES PLAYER OF THE SEASON - Ryan Rickelton (Imperial Lions) DIVISION 2 4-DAY DOMESTIC SERIES PLAYER OF THE SEASON - Thomas Kaber (Eastern Cape Iinyathi)

DIVISION 1 ONE-DAY CUP PLAYER OF THE SEASON - Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions) DIVISION 2 ONE-DAY CUP PLAYER OF THE SEASON - Michael Erlank (Hollywoodbets Tuskers) DOMESTIC PLAYERS' PLAYER OF THE SEASON - Sisanda Magala

AMATEUR AWARDS KFC MINI-CRICKET COACH OF THE YEAR - Jerry Thulo (Lions Cricket) KFC MINI-CRICKET BUCKET LOADS OF GOOD AWARD - Joseph Ngqasa (Kei Cricket)

CSA BOYS U16 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT - Riley Norton (Boland) CSA GIRLS U16 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT - Mpumelelo Mashiloane (Easterns) CSA GIRLS U19 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT - Elandri Janse van Rensburg (North West)

KHAYA MAJOLA CRICKET WEEK PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT - Ronan Hermann (Lions Cricket) CSA U19 PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Dewald Brevis (Titans Cricket) CSA BLIND CRICKET PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Buhle Bhidla (Lions Cricket)

CSA DEAF CRICKET PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Arthur Mcgee (Titans Cricket) CSA RURAL CRICKET PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Nathan Engelbrecht (Boland) T20 COMMUNITY CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT - Nathan Engelbrecht (Boland)

CSA STUDENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Donovan Ferreira (TUKS) WOMEN'S PROVINCIAL COACH OF THE YEAR - Wynand Schmitt (Senwes Dragons) KEMACH EQUIPMENT GROUNDSMAN OF THE YEAR - Bryan Bloy - SuperSport Park Centurion

CSA FAIRPLAY AWARD - Warriors CSA WOMEN'S PROVINCIAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons) @shockerhess