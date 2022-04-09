Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Keshav Maharaj falls short of elusive ton with Proteas bowled out for 453

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town — The Proteas search for the elusive home Test century continues despite being bowled out for 453 at tea on the second day of the second Test at St George's in Gqeberha.

The closest anyone has come to ending the barren run came in the unlikely form of Keshav Maharaj. South Africa's No 8 swatted and scythed his way to a career-best 84 off 95 balls (9x4, 3x6) before he became Taijul Islam's fifth wicket of the innings.

Story continues below Advertisment

Maharaj was deserving of a century though for attracking manner in which he approached his innings. Unfortunately he died by the sword attempting a big hit off a flighted Taijul delivery and was clean bowled.

Maharaj added a frustrating 38 runs with Simon Harmer (29) for the ninth wicket before his spinning partner put together another 35 with No 10 Lizaad Williams.

Harmer though became Taijul's sixth victim of the innings when he was stumped with the Bangladeshi off-spinner finishing with figures of 6/35.

More on this

Williams was the last South African wicket to fall when he was trapped LBW for 13 by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will begin the visitors innings after the tea interval.

@ZaahierAdams

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

ProteasTest MatchesCricket

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams