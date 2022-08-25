Keshav Maharaj is living his best Manchester life with Bruno Fernandes

Cape Town - Keshav Maharaj is living his best life in Manchester ahead of the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday. The Proteas left-arm spinner attended the epic Premier League football derby between Manchester United and Liverpool at “The Theatre of Dreams” on Monday evening.

“It was always a bucket list dream to go watch United-Liverpool, the rivalry between the two teams, and to experience the atmosphere, how electric it is, and the energy in the stadium,” Maharaj said. “When Jaden Sancho scored that first goal, I couldn’t even hear myself screaming, that’s how amazing the atmosphere was. “Before I went to the ground I posted a few pictures, and obviously I got abused because United’s start hasn’t been pleasant. I kept quiet only to have my say at the end of the game. It was an amazing experience.”

Keshav Maharaj poses with Manchester United’s Chrisitan Eriksen. Photo: Whatsapp But Maharaj’s week got even better on Wednesday evening when he, along with former Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander, bumped into Red Devils stars Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. Related Video:

Both Maharaj and Philander were quick to take selfies with the football stars with the pictures going viral on social media shortly afterwards. Maharaj will take his place in the Proteas line-up on Thursday in a bid to close out South Africa’s first series win in England since 2012.

