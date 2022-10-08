Keshav Maharaj not concerned by Tabraiz Shamsi's recent struggles

Johannesburg – Keshav Maharaj said he was unconcerned by fellow tweaker Tabraiz Shamsi’s recent struggles and has backed him to bounce back as the Proteas prepare to tackle India in the second One-Day International at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Shamsi conceded 89 runs in eight overs in the opening ODI in Lucknow last Thursday, which came off the back of the T20 series in which he played just one match. “I don’t think he had a poor outing,” Maharaj said of Shamsi's performance in the first match, which the Proteas won by nine runs.

“Figures don’t always provide a true reflection of how someone bowled, the Indian batters had to take someone on and unfortunately it was him on the day. I thought he held his nerve really nicely at the back end.” Viewers may not agree with that assessment because Shamsi – with 31 runs to defend in the last over in Lucknow – conceded 20 runs in that over, bowling a wide, while Sanju Samson also struck him for a six and three fours.

Shamsi, who just 18 months ago rose to the top of the bowling rankings in the T20 format, has seen Maharaj become the first choice spinner when the Proteas have chosen to play just one frontline spinner in the starting XI in the shortest format. Although he had a good series in England, picking up eight wickets, including a five-for in the last match, he also struggled with his consistency, as reflected by the first game in which he conceded 49 runs in only three overs in Bristol.

“I understand Shammo, we’ve played a lot of cricket together both domestically and internationally, so it was just about giving him a few thoughts,” Maharaj explained about the conversation he had with his wrist spinning teammate towards the latter stages of Thursday’s match. “I don’t think his confidence is dented because he did an amazing job at the end. It’s only a matter of time before he puts in a big performance like he did in England and takes a five-for.” Sunday’s match starts at 10am SA time.

Squads: India – Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Tripathi. South Africa – Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo.