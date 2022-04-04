Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer make history as Proteas spin web around Bangladesh

Johannesburg - Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer carved out a small slice of history for themselves becoming the first pair of bowlers from South Africa to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

The duo ensured the Proteas wrapped up the first Test in less than an hour on the final day with Maharaj, who went wicketless in the first innings, picking up 732 while Harmer, playing his first Test in almost seven year claimed 3/21 and finished with seven wickets for the match.

Bangladesh resumed on 11/3, on Monday morning, and any hopes they had of producing a miracle evaporated in the first over when Maharaj trapped Mushfiqur Rahim lbw for nought. The Proteas left-arm spinner then had Litton Das caught by Harmer at mid-on and registered his eighth Test ‘five-fer’ when he bowled Yasir Ali with a beautiful delivery that pitched on the line middle stump and hit off-stump.

Harmer then got into the party, getting Mehiday Hasan caught at slip by Keegan Petersen with a straight delivery that found the outside edge.