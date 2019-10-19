India: 71/3 (Rohit 38*, Rahane 11*, Rabada 2/15, Nortje 1/28)
A new-look Proteas team produced their most dominant display yet with the ball on the first morning of the third Test in Ranchi to reduce India to 71/3 on Saturday.
South Africa made five changes to the side that lost by an innings in Pune last week. Two were enforced through injury with Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram having returned home already. Dane Piedt and Zubayr Hamza were recalled respectively.
Pace bowler Lungi Ngidi also replaced Vernon Philander.
There were, however, two debuts handed out to wicket-keeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen, who comes in for Theunis de Bruyn, while Cape Cobras all-rounder George Linde walked straight into the XI replacing Senuran Muthusamy.