Khaya Zondo makes Test debut after Proteas hit by Covid-19 in Gqeberha

Gqeberha - Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirms that two members of the Proteas men’s team – Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder – have tested positive for Covid-19 and will no longer take part in the remainder of the second Test match against Bangladesh. Khaya Zondo will replace Erwee, making his Proteas Test debut (cap number 119) and Glenton Stuurman will replace Mulder.

The pair were tested this morning reporting feeling unwell. The team will invoke the COVID-19 substitution protocol that has been agreed between the two (CSA & Bangladesh Cricket Board) teams prior to the start of the tour, and in accordance with ICC protocols. ALSO READ: Covid-19 positive Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt ’doing fine’ after car crash

CSA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra said: "This is an unfortunate situation, but not unexpected after the decision was made to have this tour under the Managed Event Environment (MEE) protocol, rather than the strict Bio-safe Environment (BSE) Protocol as was previously the case. "This is in line with the country’s policy in revoking the Disaster Management Act with reference to the pandemic, as well the huge mental strain that a bubble environment induces.“ ALSO READ: The stage is set for the Proteas spin twins to once again leave Bangladesh in a twist

“The two players are currently in quarantine at the team hotel and are under the care of the team’s medical staff.” South Africa have completed their batting innings already so Zondo won't have an opportunity to bat, but Stuurman can bowl during Bangladesh's second innings. The Proteas were already without their bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and security manager Zunaid Wadee who tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday.

