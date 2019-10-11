Indian captain Virat Kohli showed outstanding control, both defensively and when he chose to attack. Photo: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

JOHANNESBURG – Virat Kohli’s 26th Test century, drove India into a position of almost total dominance on the second morning of the second Test against South Africa in Pune on Friday. The Indian captain, showing outstanding control, both defensively and when he chose to attack, ensured that the Proteas endured yet another frustrating session in a series where the tourists have largely played second fiddle to the home team.

Kohli had to get through some tough periods; the second new ball in heavily overcast conditions on the first evening on Thursday and then in the first hour of the second morning, with Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada, getting plenty of movement off the surface.

The landmark also released the pressure that had been building on Kohli in the last few months as he’d failed to notch a century in his previous five Tests. For an ordinary player, that would be fine, but Kohli sets extremely high standards, and is measured amongst the all-time greats to have played the game.

His previous Test hundred had come against Australia in Perth in 2018, an historic tour for Kohli and for India cricket as that 2-1 series triumph represented their first series win in that country.