Kolpak players add great value to Proteas, on and off the field, says Dean Elgar

Johannesburg - Not so long ago, there was deep mistrust, criticism and even disdain for players who took up Kolpak contracts and thereby flushed any opportunity of representing the Proteas away. Now the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Simon Harmer and Duane Olivier are welcomed by the national team and their experience and class are seen as valuable assets.

Rossouw has already shown how keen he is to make the T20 World Cup squad with a couple of superb innings in the recent series against England. Olivier earned a return to the Proteas in the high profile series with India last summer and Harmer donned his Proteas cap against Bangladesh in two Tests in April. All have shown the value of their experience, and Harmer’s case, by taking 13 wickets in those Tests, offered an intriguing option of starting two spinners in the series with England that begins next week. “They are experienced cricketers, vastly experienced in county cricket. The numbers they have put out over the last few years is something we can use to our advantage.,” said Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar on Monday.

The Proteas started a four-day tour match against the England Lions in Canterbury on Tuesday. Although Elgar didn’t sign a Kolpak contract, he was able to hone his skills on the County circuit playing for Surrey and Somerset, and sees value in having Harmer and Olivier back in the mix. “They have played here for so long and it would be stupid if we don’t use them, even if they don’t play. They are great for the changeroom, just from an information point of view.” Harmer is the second highest wicket-taker in the first division of this season’s County Championship with 46, coincidentally, only three behind Kyle Abbott, who stunned the Proteas dressing room in the middle of a series with Sri Lanka in 2017/18 when he signed a Kolpak deal with Hampshire.

“Having guys playing county cricket and having them do pretty well is a massive asset going into this Test series.” Harmer’s return provides an intriguing discussion for the selectors about whether to pair him with Keshav Maharaj after the duo’s exceptional returns against the Bangladeshis. Between them, Maharaj and Harmer claimed 29 wickets in those two Tests. “Having Simon and Kesh play together has given us more options coming here to the UK and for tours in the future,” said Elgar. “If the conditions allow it, then we need to use those conditions. It’s not off the table that they might start. The other option is to play four (fast bowlers) and one (spinner).”

It is those wide range of options that has created a quiet confidence in the Proteas squad. While intrigued and excited about the prospect of confronting ‘Bazball’, none of the players appear overawed. Anrich Nortje, who played no part in any of the Proteas’ last three Tests series, adds more depth to a seam bowling unit, that includes, Lungi Ngidi, Olivier, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman and spearhead Kagiso Rabada. The latter is still working his way back to full fitness for the first Test after injuring his ankle in the T20 series. “It’s great to have Annas back. The way he is bowling in the nets and the way he bowled in the white ball games is big for us. He brings a whole different aspect to the table with his pace,” said Elgar.

