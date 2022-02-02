KP's absence from NZ tour is unfortunate, says Proteas captain Dean Elgar

Johannesburg – Dean Elgar has described Keegan Petersen’s absence from the Proteas tour to New Zealand as “unfortunate”. The 28 year old right hander was ruled out of the two match Test series against the World Test Champions after contracting Covid-19. According to a statement by Cricket SA, Petersen is "well and asymptomatic," and will be assisted by the federation’s medical team to ensure his medical and mental well-being.

Petersen's place in the squad will be taken by Western Province's Zubayr Hamza. "It's just another curve ball that the Proteas have to deal with - we've become pretty good at dealing with curve balls of late," Elgar said on Wednesday. "It's unfortunate that KP's going to miss out on this trip. I was excited to see what he would do to build on what he did in the India series."

Petersen was one of the stars of that unexpected Test series triumph against a powerful Indian side. His absence will be a significant blow to the Proteas for the series against the Black Caps that starts on February 17 in Christchurch. Petersen was named Man of the Series against India, topping the run-scoring charts with an aggregate of 276 runs, and making three fifties against a high class attack, in tough conditions. Elgar said that Sarel Erwee was the favourite to fill in for Petersen but didn't dismiss Hamza's chances. "We have Sarel Erwee, who's been our backup batter, he's been brilliant for us off the field. I'd like to think that he could come in," the Proteas skipper remarked.

The 32 year old Erwee has been a mainstay for the KZN Dolphins in recent seasons, and has accompanied the Proteas on their last few tours to Pakistan and West Indies. When he has returned to his province or played for the SA A side, he has shown outstanding consistency. Erwee is averaging 86.00 in three innings for the Dolphins this season, with a fifty and one century to his name. In addition to that he made two half-centuries against India A last December. Hamza has been in reasonable form for WP, making 234 runs in seven innings in the Four-Day series, with a top score of 94. He played the last of his five Tests against England in 2020. "Hamza is another option. I think those are the two options, it's pretty clear cut they are the two guys pushing for that no.3 spot."

Elgar did not mention Ryan Rickelton, even though the 25 year old left-hander is arguably the most in-form batter on the domestic scene. Rickelton has made three centuries in the Four-Day series – two of those while batting at no.3 – and averages 118.25 in the competition. "We will deal with that during the 10 day quarantine, and then make a decision, because the player needs enough time to prepare," said Elgar. The South African tour party will serve 10 days in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Christchurch as per New Zealand's strict Covid regulations. Cricket SA in conjunction with New Zealand Cricket has agreed that after three days, should the players return negative tests for Covid, they can train in small groups. After six days, and another negative test, the Proteas will be able to train as one group.