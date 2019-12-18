Cricket SA (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler, Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant to the national men’s team this summer. Photo: ANI Photo

JOHANNESBURG  Cricket SA (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler, Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant to the national men’s team this summer.

Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets in his 72 appearances for his country.

He resumes the bowling coaching role that he played for South Africa from 2015 to 2017 before consulting for Afghanistan and settling in Bangladesh under Russell Domingo.

“I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and their Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, for their understanding in releasing Charl Langeveldt from his contract and allowing him to return home to take up the position of bowling consultant with the Standard Bank Proteas,” said CSA acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul. 

