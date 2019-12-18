JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler, Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant to the national men’s team this summer.
Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 ODI wickets in his 72 appearances for his country. He resumes the bowling coaching role that he played for SA from 2015 to 2017 before consulting for Afghanistan & settling in Bangladesh under Russell Domingo. pic.twitter.com/EI6rwkuPfJ— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2019