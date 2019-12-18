Cricket SA (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler, Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant to the national men’s team this summer. Photo: ANI Photo

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler, Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant to the national men’s team this summer.

Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets in his 72 appearances for his country.