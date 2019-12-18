Bangladesh Bowler Abu Jared and Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt during a practice session ahead of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. Photo: ANI Photo

JOHANNESBURG – Charl Langeveldt has left his position as Bangladesh fast-bowling coach on the request of Cricket SA, and is expected to take up a role with Mark Boucher’s coaching team. “I can confirm that we have received a formal request for his release,” said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO.

“We value our strong cricketing relationship with CSA. We have also taken into consideration that he was a South African international cricketer, and we understand his reasons for wanting to work with his own team. The board has decided to release him with immediate effect.”

Langeveldt, 45, played six Tests, 72 One-Day Internationals and nine T20 Internationals for South Africa between 2005 and 2010. Renowned for his ‘death bowling’, Langeveldt is expected to be officially confirmed on the SA men’s team coaching staff in the next few days.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jacques Kallis was appointed as the SA batting coach. Kallis boasts a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25 534 runs and 577 wickets.